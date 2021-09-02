An off-duty West Mercia Police officer has died following what has been described as “a medical emergency at the wheel” in Erdington on Saturday 28th August.

The officer was driving a car with three passengers when it crashed on the A38. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Emergency ambulance crews tried hard to save the officer, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The officer was based in Bromsgrove but had also served in Kidderminster and Stourport during his career with West Mercia Police.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said:

“The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated by our colleagues at West Midlands Police but it is believed that the officer suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics attended the one-car crash and found three passengers in the car sustained “potentially serious injuries.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We sent four ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill to the scene.

“On arrival, we found four patients. The first patient, the driver of the car, had suffered a medical emergency at the wheel and was in a critical condition.

“Crews immediately administered advanced life support but unfortunately, despite their best efforts, it became apparent that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The other three patients, a man and two women, who were passengers in the car, had sustained potentially serious injuries and were conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment.”

