An off-duty Kent Police officer has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in Rochester.

The incident happened during the early hours of this morning (Monday, 18th July).

It has been reported that the officer was in a takeaway on Commerical Road before the incident. No other details have been released regarding the incident.

The officer is currently in a serious condition and is being treated in a London hospital.

Detectives have appealed for information and have asked anyone who witnessed the stabbing to call 01634 792209 quoting CAD ref: 18-0075.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at this link.

