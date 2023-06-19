Disturbing Assault at Charing Cross Underground Station

In a violent encounter at Charing Cross Underground station, an off-duty police officer endured a severe assault.

The incident occurred just before 06:00 hours on Sunday, May 7. The officer, waiting for a northbound Northern line Tube service, was attacked by four men.

Dire Consequences for the Officer

In the ensuing melee, the attackers made off with the officer’s phone and bag containing a laptop and set of keys.

The officer suffered significant injuries from the encounter, including a broken wrist, a perforated eardrum, and two broken teeth.

Investigation Underway

The British Transport Police (BTP) has apprehended two suspects – a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.

They were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to rob and are currently released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

The investigators believe that the man in the released CCTV images may hold crucial information and have requested anyone who recognises him to reach out.

The Rising Trend of Assaults on the Underground

The recent incident reflects an escalating trend. In the 12 months leading up to March 2023, there were 1,570 assaults reported on the London Underground network.

This number denotes a worrying 15% rise from the previous 12 months, when 1,369 assaults were recorded.

Call to Action

The British Transport Police urge anyone with any information about the Charing Cross Underground station incident to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 102 of May 7.

For anonymous reporting, individuals can call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

