LONDON, 8 December 2023 – Detectives have launched an investigation following reports of disorder on London’s South Bank, which occurred on the evening of Friday, 1 December.

The Metropolitan Police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the events that unfolded, with startling revelations indicating the involvement of off-duty police officers.

The situation began to unfold shortly after 23:00hrs, with multiple calls received regarding fights on Jubilee Bridge and near the Royal Festival Hall.

The Met’s response was immediate, with enquiries initiated that same night.

The investigation, led by Detective Inspector Nicholas Goldwater, is focused on piecing together the events of the evening, which necessitated numerous calls to the police.

“Our CID team is diligently working with the Directorate of Professional Standards to ascertain the facts of this incident,” stated Detective Inspector Goldwater.

“We are pursuing all avenues, including extensive review of CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events.”

A significant aspect of the investigation involves a group of men, believed to be of Romanian heritage, who may hold key information about the incident.

The Met is keen to speak to anyone involved or who witnessed the disorder.

Four Met officers have been placed on restricted duties and are no longer engaged in public-facing roles while the investigation is ongoing.

However, no arrests have been made thus far.

The Met has made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, awaiting advice on whether an independent investigation will be pursued or referred back to the Met.

The public is urged to come forward with any information or footage related to the incident.

Witnesses or those with relevant information can contact the police by calling 101 or reaching out to ‘X’ @MetCC ref CAD 7908/01Dec.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

