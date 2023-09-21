Westminster, London – September 19, 2023

A Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting another officer during a work night out.

PC Daryl Marley, who is attached to the Central West Command Unit, was convicted on September 18 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that the incident occurred during a work-related night out at a bar in Westminster in October 2022.

PC Marley was formally charged on April 26, 2023, and stood trial, culminating in his conviction.

Financial Penalties Levied

PC Marley has been fined £500, in addition to a £200 victim surcharge and £300 in court costs.

The Judge presiding over the case dismissed a separate charge concerning threatening, abusive, or insulting behaviour aimed at a female officer at the same gathering.

Leadership Weighs In

In response to the conviction, Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, responsible for policing in the Central West Command Unit, expressed her disappointment. “On or off duty, officers have a duty to uphold the standards the public rightly expects.

“It is clear PC Marley failed to live up to this standard, and it is right he is held to account for his actions,” said Puddefoot.

What Happens Next?

With the criminal proceedings concluded, PC Marley remains suspended from duty, and misconduct proceedings against him can now proceed.

