A Detective Sergeant from the MPS East Area Command Unit has been found guilty of spying on a female officer who was having a shower.

DS Benjamin McNish, 30, who was off-duty at the time, used his iPhone to take pictures of his naked victim in the shower at a residential flat in Swiss Cottage on 18th Feb 2019.

McNish was staying at the property with several other officers whilst attending a course.

The victim was not previously known to McNish and had only met him the evening before the incident when she arrived at the accommodation.

The victim had noticed a phone with the camera pointing into the bathroom from the top of the door before it vanished.

When she looked again, the phone was back, and she became concerned that someone was taking pictures or recording her wash herself.

She managed to grab a towel and rush out of the bathroom to confront the person.

McNish, who had worked in investigating child abuse and community support, admitted taking pictures when the victim confronted him. He said: “Yeah, I was but I’ve deleted them.”

Following a trial at Southwark Crown Court, which concluded on Thursday, 10th June, McNish was found guilty of one count of voyeurism.

Andrew Levin, from the CPS, said:

“Benjamin McNish was a serving policeman who observed a woman showering without her consent for his own sexual gratification. This was a private act that McNish had no right to observe. He violated the victim’s privacy by spying on her in a bathroom. His actions were clearly illegal and wholly unacceptable.

“During the trial McNish claimed that he had just been using his phone to look for his razor by the sink, but the prosecution was able to prove to the jury that this was an absurd lie.

“The CPS will always aim to prosecute those who commit criminal acts, regardless of who they are, where there is the evidence to do so.”

Stephen Clayman, East Area BCU Commander said:

“This sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable, will not be tolerated and it is right that Det Sgt McNish has been held to account for his actions as a result of this investigation.

“Although the offence was committed whilst off-duty, Det Sgt McNish will still face MPS misconduct proceedings once all criminal proceedings have concluded.”

McNish will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court at a later date.

