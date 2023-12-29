In an extraordinary display of courage and quick thinking, off-duty officer PC Gareth Griffin of the Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit (Metropolitan Police) has been recognised for his heroics in apprehending a suspected knife-wielding robber in Bromley.

The bold act has earned him a well-deserved nomination for the prestigious National Police Bravery Awards 2023. PC Griffin was off duty when he received a distressing phone call that would turn any parent’s world upside down.

His son, along with a friend, had just fallen victim to a knife-point robbery. Without hesitation and disregarding his own safety, PC Griffin rushed to the scene, arriving at the location where his son was left shaken.

After conducting a brief yet focused search, PC Griffin’s sharp eye quickly identified the suspect, who had fled the scene on a bicycle.

Demonstrating exceptional police instincts, even outside his duty hours, PC Griffin managed to apprehend the suspect single-handedly.

Notably, he accomplished this feat without the protection of a stab vest, putting his own life at risk to ensure public safety.

As he detained the suspect, a crowd gathered, drawn by the unfolding drama. Onlookers, unaware of Griffin’s identity as a police officer, began questioning his actions, as he appeared to be a regular member of the public detaining a minor.

The situation could have easily escalated, but PC Griffin’s professionalism shone through.

He calmly instructed his son to call 999 and directed his friend to retrieve and display his warrant card to the growing crowd, some of whom had started filming the event.

PC Griffin’s calm demeanour in handling the situation was exemplary.

He explained to the crowd that the individual was suspected of committing a recent robbery and was believed to be armed with a knife.

His ability to keep the situation under control, especially with a concerned and, at times, hostile crowd, highlighted his exceptional skills in crisis management.

This incident not only showcases PC Griffin’s dedication to duty but also his exceptional courage.

His actions in identifying, apprehending, and detaining a young and potentially armed suspect, who had allegedly committed a knife-point mugging in broad daylight, are nothing short of heroic.

PC Griffin’s bravery, particularly in the absence of protective gear and backup, underlines the risks our police officers face daily, even while off duty.

PC Griffin’s nomination for the National Police Bravery Awards is a testament to his outstanding commitment to public safety and his unwavering courage in the face of danger.

His actions serve as an inspiring example of the dedication and bravery exhibited by police officers across the nation, who tirelessly work to keep our communities safe.

Metropolitan Police Federation Chair Ken Marsh said:

“Despite being off-duty, this officer rushed to the scene and used his quick thinking to track down and detain a suspect who he believed was carrying a knife.

“I commend the officer for his bravery – and thank his son for his efforts too.”

Ken added: “This incident also shows the constant microscope our brave officers are under, out there on and off duty trying to keep the public safe whilst people are filming their actions. Officers have no issue with being accountable, but they need and deserve the public’s support.

“That is why the courage of this officer is exemplary; he was off duty and didn’t walk away.

“He was being filmed, being questioned and yet he continued to have the courage to do the right thing and coolly and calmly explain what he was doing.”

Commander Simon Messinger said:

“PC Griffin dealt expertly with a very difficult situation.

He single-handedly apprehended someone he suspected of having a knife, without the protection of a stab vest and while simultaneously explaining to a crowd of concerned community members what was happening. His swift and professional actions ensured the safety of the public.”

