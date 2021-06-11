A post published on Facebook by the New South Wales Police Force has gone viral after they outlined the ‘list of excuses’ they would accept for anyone caught speeding this weekend.
As you would expect, the list was empty.
The caption for the empty list read: ‘Here’s the full list of excuses we’ll accept if you’re caught speeding this long weekend’.
The post has been ‘liked’ nearly 10k times since it was published less than two hours ago (07:00 hours BST). It has also attracted almost 2k comments and almost 1k shares.
It also acted as a ‘chat forum’ for social media users who wanted to talk about their own experiences with the police.
One social media user said:
‘I once had a State Trooper in Alaska accept my genuine excitement of having seen a moose and missed the speed limit change. The Aussie accent also might have helped’.
Another added: “I saw the speed sign, officer. I just didn’t see you.”
Over recent years, social-media-savvy emergency services digital media teams have often used various platforms to highlight important messages, often using tongue-in-cheek methods.
