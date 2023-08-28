The brave and heroic Nottinghamshire Police Officer who sustained life-changing injuries during a courageous rescue operation is still under full sedation, and his family recently offered a heartfelt update on his condition and the complex rehabilitation that looms.

This comes as a JustGiving fundraiser continues to garner support, raising over £26,000 (as of 28th August) to assist the officer, his wife and two young children through this difficult time.

According to the officer’s father, who spoke candidly while respecting his family’s confidentiality, his son remains unconscious as he receives life-saving treatment for a multitude of internal injuries.

“He is not yet ‘out of the woods,'” said the father, disclosing that the officer will need two artificial limbs as part of his long-term care.

The officer, who enjoyed mountain biking and served as a blue-light driver on a 999 response team, will now face a future where those activities will no longer be possible.

The medical team in the ICU where the officer is being treated has prioritised ministering the officer’s fractured pelvis and quartet of broken ribs, conditions necessitating surgical procedures and posing ongoing risks to his vital organs.

“We can only hope that the extreme loss of blood did not affect his brain,” the father stated.

Looking ahead, the officer’s long-term needs will be substantial, further amplifying the importance of the ongoing fundraising efforts.

He will require a one-handed operable wheelchair, a custom walk-in shower room, and a stair lift.

Additionally, the family will need a specially adapted vehicle that can accommodate not just the officer’s wheelchair but also his wife and their two children, who are approaching their teenage years.

“During this unimaginably stressful period, we’ve been deeply touched by the public’s outpouring of support,” says the father, appreciating everyone who has contributed to the JustGiving fundraiser, which aims to assist in many areas of their lives that will now need considerable adaptation.

The family concludes by thanking everyone for their heartfelt contributions, both monetary and emotional, during this life-altering ordeal. “Sorry about this, but you can understand the stress that we are all going through. Thank you all so much for your support,” says the father.

For those wishing to contribute to the officer’s recovery, the JustGiving page can be found here.

