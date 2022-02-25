Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service have released a statement paying tribute to the Ukrainian Emergency Services as they fight to save as many lives as possible in the face of the Russian invasion.

In the statement, the organisation shared their ‘solidarity, compassion and deepest condolences’ to the people of Ukraine whilst also sharing their admiration of Ukrainian firefighters who are bravely battling blazes across the country.

Seven out of ten fire departments in Ukraine are manned by volunteers.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, images and videos have emerged from the region showing firefighters tackling huge blazes, often with only limited equipment and personnel.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Friday that more than 50,000 Ukrainians have already fled the country since Russia’s unprovoked invasion on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said:

‘On behalf of Nottinghamshire and city of Nottingham Combined Fire Authority and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, we write to express our solidarity, compassion and deepest condolences to the people of Ukraine at this incredibly difficult time.

‘As an emergency service, we recognise the immense pressure that your emergency services are under to protect your people.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with them all while they help those that need them most.

‘We admire the immense resilience and courage shown by your people, especially the members of your fire service who we have seen responding to the communities they serve.

‘Their selflessness at a time of such personnel challenge, and risk to themselves and their families, is nothing short of heroic and personifies the values we all hold dear.

‘We stand side-by-side with the people of Ukraine and pray for the safety of those who are responding to the needs of others while risking their lives for their communities.

‘We are deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from this horrific act of aggression.

‘We are there with you and hope for the safety of your communities, emergency services and their families.

‘Please know we will do all we can to support and care for our Ukrainian community here in Nottinghamshire and Nottingham at this incredibly difficult time.’

