Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service have released a statement paying tribute to the Ukrainian Emergency Services as they fight to save as many lives as possible in the face of the Russian invasion.
In the statement, the organisation shared their ‘solidarity, compassion and deepest condolences’ to the people of Ukraine whilst also sharing their admiration of Ukrainian firefighters who are bravely battling blazes across the country.
Seven out of ten fire departments in Ukraine are manned by volunteers.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, images and videos have emerged from the region showing firefighters tackling huge blazes, often with only limited equipment and personnel.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Friday that more than 50,000 Ukrainians have already fled the country since Russia’s unprovoked invasion on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said:
‘On behalf of Nottinghamshire and city of Nottingham Combined Fire Authority and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, we write to express our solidarity, compassion and deepest condolences to the people of Ukraine at this incredibly difficult time.
‘As an emergency service, we recognise the immense pressure that your emergency services are under to protect your people.
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with them all while they help those that need them most.
‘We admire the immense resilience and courage shown by your people, especially the members of your fire service who we have seen responding to the communities they serve.
‘Their selflessness at a time of such personnel challenge, and risk to themselves and their families, is nothing short of heroic and personifies the values we all hold dear.
‘We stand side-by-side with the people of Ukraine and pray for the safety of those who are responding to the needs of others while risking their lives for their communities.
‘We are deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from this horrific act of aggression.
‘We are there with you and hope for the safety of your communities, emergency services and their families.
‘Please know we will do all we can to support and care for our Ukrainian community here in Nottinghamshire and Nottingham at this incredibly difficult time.’
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by emailing us at contact@emergency-services.news
For more stories like this, follow us on Twitter.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below