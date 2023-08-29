This year, the annual Notting Hill Carnival has once again been tainted by an alarming surge in violence, particularly stabbings.

Despite months of extensive preparation by the Metropolitan Police, City of London Police, and British Transport Police to ensure public safety, the event has been marred by multiple serious violent incidents that have left many questioning its future.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Metropolitan Police rescinded annual leave for officers originally not scheduled to work during the Notting Hill Carnival weekend. However, this measure seemed ineffective in curbing the violence.

Preparatory Work

For months, event organisers collaborated with various law enforcement agencies and community representatives to implement a robust policing and security operation.

Thousands of officers were deployed to oversee the festivities and maintain the public’s safety.

Critical and Serious Conditions

The violence culminated on Monday, often called ‘Adults Day,’ with a 29-year-old man left in critical condition following a stabbing on Warfield Road, just off Harrow Road, shortly after 21:00 hrs.

A prior incident involving a stabbing left a 19-year-old man in Ladbroke Grove in a serious yet stable medical state.

This came amidst a backdrop of chaotic scenes where groups of masked individuals unleashed havoc among the crowds. A video circulating on TikTok displayed a group of men brandishing machetes as they darted through the gathering.

#NottingHillCarnival

A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed on Warfield Road, just off Harrow Road, shortly after 9pm last night; while a teenager aged 19 was seriously injured after he was stabbed on Ladbroke Grove just before 8pm.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/yLvR0gaEtz — 999 London (@999London) August 29, 2023

Other Violent Incidents:

In a shocking turn of events, six other men, aged 18 to 40, were stabbed in separate incidents throughout the evening.

While their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, the sheer number of incidents is cause for grave concern.

Arrest Statistics:

Across the two days of the Carnival, there were 275 arrests.

On Sunday, 110 arrests were made for various offences, including possession of offensive weapons, assaults on police officers, sexual assault and possession of drugs.

Monday saw a further 165 arrests for a similar range of offences.

Assaults on Police Officers:

Regrettably, law enforcement personnel were not spared, as several officers were sexually assaulted, and one was even bitten, requiring hospital treatment.

Every year the violence is ignored by the MSM#NottingHillCarnival pic.twitter.com/cnGhEfjuV8 — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) August 29, 2023

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Federation said:

‘Once again, Notting Hill Carnival marred by serious violence – and attacks on Police Officers.

’75 of our colleagues were assaulted. Six bitten. One was sexually assaulted—one in hospital.

‘This is absolutely disgusting. No wonder our members dread policing this event.’

Firearm Seizure:

In a swift response, officers working on the Carnival’s perimeter seized a firearm from a group, leading to an arrest.

On Monday, 28th August, Mayor Khan expressed his support for the event, tweeting, “May this exceptional celebration of culture, identity, and freedom continue to flourish for years to come.”

Conclusion:

This year’s disturbing spate of violence, notably the unprecedented number of stabbings, raises questions about the festival’s future and the adequacy of security measures.

The safety of participants and emergency services personnel should be paramount as discussions are held regarding future events.

To stay up-to-date with post-event details, make sure that you subscribe to our free newsletter: