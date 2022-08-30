Early indications suggest that ‘at least’ 34 Police Officers were assaulted during this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, as per a tweet published by the Metropolitan Police Federation.

As is often the case, the vast majority of the violence occurred on day three of the carnival, Monday 29th August, known as ‘adults day’.

When this article was published, the Met had not released the official figures regarding how many emergency workers were assaulted during the Carnival.

Footage – which we are choosing not to share to its graphic nature – has been shared on social media of officers trying to save the life of a stabbing victim at Ladbroke Grove.

Unfortunately, the 21-year-old male later died in hospital.

Each year, thousands of Met Police officers have their rest days cancelled so that the Met can provide the number of officers necessary to police the event.

Although the cost of policing this year’s event has not yet been published, the cost of policing the last Notting Hill Carnival pre-pandemic was around £8,000,000.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Federation said:

‘Sad to report at least 34 Metropolitan Police Officers were asssaulted at this years Notting Hill Carnival.

‘We are supporting colleagues.

‘Every year, our brave officers come under attack at this event. Colleagues dread policing it. And yet nothing changes.’

Both the Metropolitan Police Federation & Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

As of 00:01 hours on Tuesday, 30th August, a total of 209 people were arrested.

36 for possession of drugs, 5 for criminal damage, 27 for public order, 46 for assault, 8 for sexual assault, 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 7 for drink/drug driving, 35 for ‘other’, 1 for theft and 1 for robbery.