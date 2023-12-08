North Tyneside, UK – In a heartrending display of resilience and courage, the Northumbria Police community and their supporters are uniting in support of five-year-old Mercy Cuthbertson, who has been diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable brain tumour.

The daughter of two serving Northumbria Police officers, Mercy’s story is a poignant reminder of the unpredictability of life and the power of community spirit in times of adversity.

Mercy, whose parents Lorraine, a Chief Inspector in Sunderland and South Tyneside, and Paul, a PC in a busy control room, have dedicated their lives to serving the public, now find themselves in a race against time to provide their daughter with life-prolonging treatment.

The diagnosis, as described by Lorraine, has left the family “utterly heartbroken”.

A Battle Against Time

Mercy’s journey began with concerning symptoms affecting her balance and vision, which led to the devastating diagnosis of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a paediatric disease with a universally bleak prognosis.

Despite undergoing three brain surgeries, 28 sessions of radiotherapy, and intense physiotherapy, the spirited young girl continues to face each day with remarkable strength.

The Cuthbertson family is now raising funds to access medication unavailable on the NHS.

This treatment, found in countries like Germany, could cost over £4,000 per month.

Additionally, they hope to enrol Mercy in a clinical trial at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

A Community’s Response

In response to the family’s plight, close family friend and colleague Liz Biggins has initiated a fundraising campaign on JustGiving, aiming to raise £50,000.

These funds will cover the cost of treatment, specialist care, and equipment, with any surplus being donated to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Mercy, described by her mother as “hilarious, strong, sweet – your typical little girl,” finds joy in playing with her 14-year-old sister Minnie, watching Ant and Dec on TV, and spending time with the family’s bichon puppies.

Her resilience and cheerful spirit in the face of such a challenging situation have been a source of inspiration for many.

How to Help

The community’s support for Mercy has been overwhelming, with many reaching out to assist in various ways.

Those wishing to contribute can visit the JustGiving page to donate.

Under the banner #mercysmightyfight, the campaign aims to raise funds and awareness about this devastating paediatric disease.

In the words of Liz Biggins, supporting Mercy in this dire time is essential to give her “the best possible fighting chance against what is simply every parent’s worst nightmare.”

As the community of North Tyneside and beyond rallies around Mercy and her family, their story stands as a testament to the enduring power of hope and communal support in the face of life’s most challenging moments.