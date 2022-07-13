Warning: Some readers might find the images in this article distressing.
North Yorkshire Police has shared several pictures showing injuries sustained by two officers who responded to a call for help.
One of the officers suffered a sprain, and the other needed x-rays for a possible fracture.
North Yorkshire Police said that the officers responded to reports of violence in Boroughbridge when the incident occurred.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene for a number of different offences.
Since the beginning of 2022, over 168 emergency services workers have been assaulted in North Yorkshire alone.
Some of those assaulted have suffered ‘very serious’ injuries, resulting in extended hospital stays, time off work, and psychological trauma.
In many instances, the emergency workers who have been assaulted on duty have been unable to carry out routine day-to-day tasks with their families due to physical and psychological injuries.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said:
‘We’re here to keep you safe. But being assaulted is never “just part of the job”.
‘We have a support programme for officers and staff who are assaulted at work, and we prosecute offenders. Courts often give prison sentences.
‘We shouldn’t have to spell this out, but we do – it is never acceptable to assault our colleagues.’
