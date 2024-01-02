Caernarfon, North Wales – PC Richard Williams, a 42-year-old officer with North Wales Police, is set to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court, facing charges in connection with an arrest incident in Porthmadog.
The case has gained significant attention due to a social media partial video capturing a small part of the event, which led to an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The charges against PC Williams include assault occasioning actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.
These allegations stem from an incident that occurred on 10 May 2023 in the garden of a Porthmadog property.
The video, circulated on social media platforms, shows the officer and the suspect on the ground, with PC Williams heard repeatedly shouting, “Stop resisting.”
The IOPC initiated their investigation shortly after the incident, following a referral from North Wales Police.
The probe concluded in November, leading to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising the charges against PC Williams.
As of now, North Wales Police has confirmed that PC Williams remains on suspension pending the outcome of the court proceedings.
A copper arresting a villain. Must be all the copper’s fault then. Let’s face it. Villains NEVER resist or try to escape and nor do they ever assault police officers. Therefore, this is clearly a vicious, unprincipled officer using his warranted powers to dish out a spanking where needed.
Oh sorry, wrong century. In 1924 people generally behaved better and once a collar was felt, it tended to stay felt. An officer carried a stumpy truncheon which was of limited use and that was it. Arrestees were walked back to the nick. In 2024, coppers must wear a stab vest as well as carry an asp, gas, handcuffs, maybe a TASER, perhaps a sidearm and even a carbine. How times have changed and how society has improved.