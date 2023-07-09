Former police officer Matt Johnson turns the page on an unsolved murder that sent shockwaves through the UK policing community over three decades ago.

His new book, ‘No Ordinary Day: Espionage, betrayal, terrorism and corruption – the truth behind the murder of WPC Yvonne Fletcher,’ promises to expose the incredible political scandal lying beneath this great tragedy.

This true-life thriller comes endorsed by names like Lee Child and Matthew Hall, praising it as ‘an important book, especially now’ and a narrative that bears ‘all the ingredients of a Le Carré novel, only it’s real,’ respectively.

On 17 April 1984, PC Yvonne Fletcher, a 25-year-old Metropolitan policewoman, was fatally shot while monitoring a protest against the then Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in London’s St James’s Square.

PC Yvonne Fletcher

A peaceful demonstration by Libyan dissidents was horrifically disrupted when shots were fired from within the Libyan embassy, causing Yvonne’s untimely death.

This shocking incident resulted in an 11-day embassy siege and the severing of diplomatic ties between the UK and Libya.

Despite Libya admitting culpability and compensating Fletcher’s family in 1999, the case went cold in 2017 due to national security concerns.

However, the fight for justice did not end there.

In his compelling account, Johnson uncovers secret service deals, government duplicity, and a disturbing political control of policing over the last thirty years.

Drawing from his expertise as a former cop and his dedication as an author, Johnson weaves seemingly unrelated threads into a coherent and shocking narrative.

The book lays bare the hitherto undisclosed truth of Yvonne’s untimely death and the resulting impact on British-Libyan relations.

It serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by Fletcher’s family, friends, and colleagues, who have never given up hope for a resolution.

The release of ‘No Ordinary Day’ promises a deeper understanding of the complex events that unfolded on that tragic day in 1984, illuminating the tireless fight for justice and the underbelly of political machinations.

It’s a must-read for those intrigued by real-life mysteries, political scandals, and the relentless quest for truth in the face of adversity.

‘No Ordinary Day’ is now available (see below).

Don’t miss the chance to delve into this heart-wrenching saga of courage, betrayal, and the undying spirit of justice: