Phoenix, AZ – Nine police officers have been injured after a known gang member lured police officers into an ambush by using his own child as cover.

On 11th February, at around 02:00 hours, officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to reports of a shooting inside a residential address.

It is understood that Morris Richard Jones had entered the property and shot Shatifah Lobley before a 911 call was made, reporting that there were multiple shooters inside the address.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reported seeing Jones standing in the doorway.

Jones then allegedly directed officers towards Lobley – who was critically injured – as she lay on the ground.

Phoenix Police Sargeant Andy Williams said:

“[The officer] was actually invited by the suspect.

“As he approached the doorway, the suspect ambushed him with a gun and shot him several times.”

The officer was able to get to a position of safety as his colleagues moved in and established a perimeter around the house.

Jones then allegedly began firing towards the officers from inside the home, as Lobley lay injured on the floor.

At some point, Jones attempted to enter a vehicle parked in the garage of the home and flee.

But a patrol car blocked the vehicle from escaping.

Jones allegedly attempted to ram the patrol car that was blocking his exit but was unable to move it, so he exited the vehicle and ran back inside the address.

During the standoff, officers reported that Jones exited the front door and had a baby in his hands.

Morris Richard Jones

He placed the baby in a carrier outside on the front porch and then appeared to surrender himself to officers.

Officers then moved towards the front porch to save the child.

However, Jones allegedly shot at the officers when they got close, striking several of them.

Despite the injuries sustained by the officers, they were able to get the infant to safety. Meanwhile, after shooting the officers, Jones ran back inside the property.

SWAT officers were deployed to the scene and secured the property’s perimeter as specially trained hostage negotiators tried to reason with Jones.

After Jones stopped responding to the officers, a camera was used to look inside the home.

Officers could see that Jones and Lobley were both deceased.

The Phoenix Police Department reported that five officers were shot, and another four were injured with shrapnel from the multiple rounds fired during the incident.

All nine officers received what was described as non-life-threatening injuries, and eight of them have already been released from the hospital.

Local media have reported that Jones was a career criminal and ‘Crips’ gang member.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said:

“This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe.

“If I seem upset, I am.

“This is senseless.

“It does not need to happen, and it continues to happen over and over again.”

Detectives reported that Jones’s autopsy showed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The medical examiner also noted that Jones had a non-lethal wound, presumably from one of the officers who returned fire during the incident.

The Phoenix Police Department reported that Jones was the ex-boyfriend of Lobley who police believe was killed by Jones.

The infant officers rescued from the siege was the biological child of Lobley and Jones.

