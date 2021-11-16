For tonight’s nightshift companion, we take a look at:

‘Good Cop Girl Cop: The Secret Life of A Police Officer: What You Always Wanted to Know About Policing but Were Afraid to Ask’

Audiobooks are a great companion for those long night shifts where you need a break from the havoc created around you (assuming, of course, that you have time for a break).

This book is written and narrated by Lisa Doble and gives a great insight into the realities of policing.

Author’s Desciption:

“What’s it really like to be a cop? Have you or a loved one always wondered what it is like to be a cop?

‘Want to know what it takes to be a police officer and what you will face? Would you like to be a bit more street smart, think like a cop, and stay ahead of the pack?

‘This action-packed and eye-opening book will take you on a wild ride and show you the dark side of human nature.

‘You will also learn the 25 life lessons I learned from 15 years of being a cop that you can implement into your own life today.

‘Maybe you are just intrigued by policing, even if you have never wanted to be a cop. This audiobook tells it like it is; no B.S., no exaggeration, and nothing is off-limits.

‘If you or someone you love are still unclear about joining the force, then this book will outline what you can expect.

‘Good Cop Girl Cop will bust myths and misconceptions about policing, challenging everything you’ve been told about it. It is not watered down; it is not sugar-coated – just the plain, simple, and shocking truth.

In this book, you will discover:

Elements of human nature that will open your eyes and help keep you safe.

What it takes to be a cop and how you can start thinking like a cop.

Myths, misconceptions, and common questions answered.

25 life lessons from law enforcement that you can use in your life today.

Where to get Good Cop Girl Cop:

