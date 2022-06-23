The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that 60-Year-Old Ike Ekweremadu and his 55-Year-Old wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, have been charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK to harvest organs.

Ike Ekweremadu is a Nigerian politician and lawyer from Enugu State who has served in the Senate of Nigeria since May 2003.

He is a member of the People’s Democratic Party and was the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate for three consecutive senates.

Detectives launched an investigation after being alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

Both have been remanded into custody and were due to appear before Magistrates at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today.

The Met confirmed that a child has been safeguarded and that officers are working with various partners to ensure the child’s continued support.

As criminal proceedings are now underway, the Met is not able to provide any further information regarding the case.