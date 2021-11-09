Two police officers who saved the lives of West Midlands Ambulance Services paramedics Deena Evans and Mick Hipgrave when they were stabbed in 2020 have received prestigious awards from the Trust.

PC Victoria Gaunt and PC Michael Edge were given Blue Light Commendations by West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) Chief Executive Anthony Marsh at a ceremony in Headquarters recently.

The pair were with Deena and Mick when Martyn Smith came at them with two knives stabbing the pair on 6th July last year.

Smith lunged at Mick and Deena with two kitchen knives at an address in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton.

Mick was stabbed in the back as he ran for cover while Deena suffered a punctured lung from a knife wound to her chest.

Smith was tasered by officers who had been called to the scene to help gain entry to the address.

52-year-old Smith hadn’t been seen for several days leading to a ‘concern for welfare’ call to be made to the emergency services.

Smith initially claimed that he thought the paramedics and police officers were burglars and that he had acted in self-defence.

However, the court heard how Mick and Deena knocked on doors and windows for several minutes and announced themselves as paramedics before calling for police support on getting no response.

Smith later changed his plea, admitting two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and at Wolverhampton Crown Court was jailed for nine years.

PC’s Gaunt and Edge were accompanied by their partners and also met up with Mick and Deena at the ceremony.

Deena said:

“It was great to see them again. We are both so grateful that they were with us on that day.

“If they hadn’t been, the outcome could have been a lot different.

“As well as being there when we needed them most, they were both so good with us after the stabbing providing reassurance and helping us get through it.”

Trust Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, added:

“Although I met Victoria and Michael not long after the incident, it was a real privilege to be able to recognise them formally for their swift actions which helped to save Mick and Deena.

“They undoubtedly put their own lives on the line to save their blue light colleagues, something I will forever be grateful for.

“I am also grateful that the footage captured on their Body Worn Cameras played a key role in gaining an admission of guilt from Smith which spared everyone having to go through a trial.”

