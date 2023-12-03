Recent reports suggest that recruits in the police force are experiencing challenges with standard aspects of policing, particularly during high-speed emergency responses.

According to a source, some student officers have expressed discomfort and sickness during blue-light runs, necessitating stops whilst en route to ‘immediate’ response calls.

In a notable instance, a student officer attended his initial shift accompanied by a parent due to nervousness.

This incident highlights a broader trend where family involvement in recruits’ professional responsibilities has become a concern.

Parents have reportedly contacted police supervisors, voicing complaints about their children facing excessive workload and hunger during their duties.

These interactions have prompted discussions about the recruits’ readiness for the realities of police work.

One significant observation made by the source is the apparent need for more life experience among recruits, particularly those enrolled in degree apprenticeships.

This perceived inexperience is causing worry about its impact on the effectiveness of policing.

The situation is compounded by the fact that many officers on 999 response teams have an average service length of just two years.

Officers recently completing their probation are often tasked with training new recruits, which might contribute to these challenges.

Experienced police commentators and former officers have raised concerns about the recruitment process, suggesting that it prioritises test results over assessing the individual’s suitability for police work.

A former Police Inspector shared insights from their experience overseeing 999 response teams.

They observed student officers refusing certain duties and emphasised the need for a change in recruitment and information dissemination.

In a separate but equally unusual incident, a recruit from a different force reported working with a pet snail as a companion.

Another brought an ‘appropriate adult’ for their first shift, illustrating some new officers’ unconventional approaches.

These incidents collectively raise questions about the preparedness of some new police recruits and the challenges they face in adapting to the demands of emergency service work.

