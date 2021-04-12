Luna County, New Mexico — On 4th Feb, 2021, New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet pickup on Interstate 10 eastbound, near mile marker 102 east of Deming, New Mexico, USA.

After speaking with the driver of the pickup for around three minutes, Officer Jarrott politely asked the male, identified as Omar Felix Cueva, 39, of Deming, to exit the vehicle.

It appeared that Officer Jarrott had intended on speaking to Cueva about his window-tints.

Cueva exited the driver’s side of the pickup holding an AR-15-style rifle and, without any warning, fired several shots at Officer Jarrott as he was walking to the rear of the vehicle.

Officer Jarrott did not have a chance to defend himself.

The officer ducked and fell onto his back as Cueva ran around the back of the pickup toward the injured officer. Cueva then fired several more rounds at Officer Jarrott, who was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.

As Cueva ran toward the front of the truck on the passenger’s side, he shot Officer Jarrott point-blank in the back of the head.

A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent arrived on the scene and notified New Mexico State Police dispatch that an officer was down.

An urgent broadcast was put out to state and local law enforcement agencies.

New Mexico State Police Officers Lionel Palomares and Sonny Montes located Cueva travelling east on Interstate 10 near mile marker 116.

Cueva pulled over and immediately fired at Officers Palomares and Montes.

The officers returned fire at Cueva, who continued to escape officers, travelling east on Interstate 10.

As Cueva fled eastbound on Interstate 10, law enforcement officers from the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD), the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO), and U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) assisted New Mexico State Police with the pursuit.

Near the Picacho exit on Interstate 10 (near mile marker 135), NMSP officers successfully deployed spike-strips on Cueva’s pickup.

Cueva continued to flee east on Interstate 10.

Various law enforcement officers engaged Cueva in gunfire as he fled.

DASO Deputy Jerod Huston fired rounds from his department-issued rifle near mile marker 136. DASO Deputy John Signore fired at Cueva near the mile marker 138 eastbound. Near mile marker 139, USBP Agent Oscar Delgado fired one round at Cueva as he passed.

LCPD Officer Adrian De La Garza then utilised a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) manoeuvre near mile marker 140.

Before the pickup came to a stop, Cueva exited the pickup armed with a firearm and shot multiple rounds towards the officers and deputies.

LCPD Officer Adrian De La Garza and DASO Deputies Diego Herrera, and Obed Marte returned fire towards Cueva, who was struck several times by gunfire.

Officer De La Garza was struck by gunfire and was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Texas, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers rendered aid to Cueva until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene.

Cueva sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

The investigation is active and being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

Officer Darian Jarrott began his career as a Transportation Inspector with NMDPS.

He was certified as a law enforcement officer in December of 2014 and worked with the former Motor Transportation Division of NMDPS.

In July of 2015, he was sworn in as a New Mexico State Police officer, where he bravely served until the day of the shooting.

Officer Jarrott leaves behind three small children and was expecting his fourth child this year.

Officer Darian Jarrott was laid to rest on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg during a private burial.

