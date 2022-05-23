A newly qualified driver asked police to ‘let him off’ despite being clocked at 120 mph on the M11 over the weekend.

Officers from Essex Police Roads Policing Unit spotted the speeding driver approaching the Loughton exit on the busy motorway.

When officers pulled the motorist over, they could see that a six-month-old baby was in the vehicle’s rear.

The driver had passed his driving test five months ago.

Officers tweeted that the driver had asked to be ‘let off’ despite putting the baby’s life at considerable risk owing to the low chance of survival of the infant should the vehicle be involved in a collision whilst travelling at that speed.

An officer attached to the unit tweeted:

‘”Can you not let me off just this once officer?”

‘No, not when doing that speed 1/3 mile before the exit #M11 #Loughton you then took, braking heavily across all 3 lanes, less than 5 months after passing your test and with a 6 month baby in the back-off to court.’

Roads Policing Units around the country are tasked with reducing the number of fatal road collisions.

The ‘fatal five’ contributory factors include speeding, drink/drunk driving, not wearing a seatbelt, careless and inconsiderate driving and ‘driver distractions,’ such as using a mobile phone.

Each year, Roads Policing Unit officers deal with thousands of fatalities which have been directly caused by one of the ‘fatal five.’

