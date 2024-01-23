To address some concerns over the noise caused by their helicopters, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) has taken to social media to defend the importance of their operations.

Amidst the complaints, the NPAS emphasised the critical nature of their life-saving and vital work, which often goes unnoticed.

NPAS recently shared a candid post on social media, addressing the noise complaints from their helicopters.

The post read:

‘We know everyone’s local social media groups go wild shouting “HELICOPTER” when we are around. We also understand you all want to know what we are up to. Sadly, we are not always able to share what we are doing… If we can share details with you, we will.

‘Our crews know only too well how noisy the helicopter is, and we sympathise. We also get woken up sometimes on our days off.

‘We ALWAYS try to fly as neighbourly as possible, particularly late at night and in the summer when everyone has their windows open.

‘The altitude we operate at (and how loud we are) is dictated by many variables. The weather (where the base of the cloud is), the operational tasking and air traffic restrictions.

‘Air traffic control (ATC) will always dictate where we can and can’t fly as well as our maximum altitude, which we cannot exceed. London has one of the busiest airports in the world, and ATC works very hard to avoid mid-air collisions and keep us ALL safe whilst allowing us to continue doing our job.

‘The viability of every task we attend goes through various stages of scrutiny and remains under constant review by the crew, ensuring we remain overhead for only as long as is necessary. If we are flying in your neighbourhood, then please take our word, it will be for a very good reason.

Feel free to share this message around your local neighbourhoods and we will continue to try and keep you updated as and when we can.’

This response underlines the balance NPAS strives to maintain between executing its vital life-saving operations and minimising disturbance to the public.

Highlighting Life-Saving Missions:

Over the past 12 months, the NPAS has been instrumental in numerous life-saving missions across England and Wales, which include:

Missing Persons:

In January 2023, a high-risk individual with suicidal intent was located in the Peak District.

September 2023 saw the quick location of a missing adult with dementia, preventing further risk.

A five-year-old child lost from a playground was found within minutes in November 2023.

Medical Emergencies:

March 2023: Vital organ transport for transplant surgeries.

June 2023: Quick medical aid for a child suffering an allergic reaction in a remote area.

August 2023: A critically injured climber was airlifted from a mountainside.

Criminal Apprehension:

April 2023: Assisted in apprehending armed suspects following a robbery.

July 2023: Contributed to the pursuit and arrest of a dangerous driver.

October 2023: Supported a large-scale operation, leading to the arrest of a wanted individual and the seizure of illegal goods.

These examples highlight the indispensable role of NPAS in providing aerial support, conducting extensive searches, and transporting essential resources.

The work of the NPAS, often unseen and unacknowledged, is crucial to the safety and well-being of communities across the UK.

The NPAS's plea for understanding amidst noise complaints is a reminder of the significant, often life-saving work carried out by these airborne units.

Thoughts...

Having previously served in the Metropolitan Police on a 999 response team for just under ten years, I have a very good understanding of the vital role that NPAS plays in not only helping to save lives but also helping to catch criminals.

I lost count of the number of times that NPAS was called in to assist with jobs, which, were it not for NPAS, would have had a very different outcome from the positive ones that often came with their presence.

Unfortunately, we live in a time where 'professional moaners' get their voices amplified owing, in part, to the 'anti' narrative, which is pumped out by the mainstream media.

It has become 'fashionable' to moan about the police whilst at the same time forgetting the thousands of lives which they save each year.

Only a few months ago, my wife and I were woken to the sounds of the police helicopter searching for suspects who had run into a nature reserve to which we live next.

It was just before 04:00 hours on a weekday. Was it an inconvenience? Yes. Did NPAS find the dangerous suspects who fled? Yes.

Anyone with a reasonable mind would surely conclude that dangerous suspects must be caught and high-risk missing people must be found, even if that means that 'we' lose some sleep.

After all, if the suspects who legged it had stolen your car, surely you would want the suspects caught? If your answer is 'yes', then why complain about the noise law enforcement generates as they catch dangerous criminals (and find high-risk missing people!)?

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

