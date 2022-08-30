Metropolitan Police detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 21-year-old male was stabbed to death during the Notting Hill Carnival.

AT around 20:00 hours, officers became aware of a stabbing that had taken place in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway Flyover.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the victim. They provided first aid until paramedics arrived on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met said that officers were able to extract the victim through ‘significant crowds in challenging circumstances’ to a waiting ambulance.

The male was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Alison Heydari, Commander of Local Policing, said:

“Officers from across the Met have been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure that all those who came to Notting Hill Carnival could enjoy the experience safely.

“It was the culmination of months of close coordination with the organisers, our local authority and emergency service partners and the community.

“The atmosphere over the past two days has been largely positive and good natured as Carnival should be.

“Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man has lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“A murder investigation is under way, led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“They will pursue every possible line of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“There were hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity when this incident took place.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact the police directly on 101 providing the reference 7478/29AUG.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.