Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP and Harriet Harman MP have issued a statement calling for the immediate suspension of the Metropolitan Police Authorised Firearms Officer (AFO) who shot Chris Kaba.

24-year-old Chris Kaba died after a police pursuit ended in Streatham Hill on Monday, 5th September.

Initial reports suggest that the vehicle being driven by Kaba had been linked to a firearms incident that had occurred in the previous days.

After an Automatic Number Plate Reader detected the vehicle, Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) units made their way to the area and located the Audi before indicating for it to stop.

No details have been released regarding the nature of the firearms incident that had taken place in the previous days or the intelligence that was linked to the Audi that Kaba was driving when he failed to stop for the police.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed that the officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba is now subject to a homicide investigation.

As with all shootings involving AFO’s, the officer involved has been placed on restricted non-operational duties following the incident whilst the facts surrounding what happened leading up to the shooting are investigated by the IOPC.

The statement released by Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP and Harriet Harman MP reads:

‘At an (online) meeting yesterday morning between the Metropolitan police, Amanda Pearson Met Police Gold Assistant Commissioner, Colin Wingrove BCU Borough Commander and London MPs about the shooting dead by police of Chris Kaba last Thursday, Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Member of Parliament for Streatham where the shooting took place, and Harriet Harman MP, Member of Parliament for Camberwell and Peckham and for the bereaved parents, are calling for the Met police to immediately suspend the officer who fired the fatal bullet:

“This is a matter which could not be more serious. A young man has lost his life and our sympathies are with his parents and his family. It is incomprehensible that the officer who killed Chris Kaba is not suspended.

“The family, the local community and we as MPs want to see a swift response in recognition of the utmost seriousness of this.

“Chris’ death was on Monday, it is now Sunday and the officer has yet to be suspended.

“We are calling on the Met to suspend the officer today. Even moving him out of firearms duties or into back-room duties would not be sufficient in view of the seriousness of this matter. It must be suspension and it must be now.”

Neither the Metropolitan Police Federation, Police Federation of England & Wales, nor the Police Firearms Officers Association has released a statement following the shooting.

