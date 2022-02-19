The mother of a 10-month-old baby has thanked the motorists and paramedics who helped her baby after the ambulance they were travelling in got stuck in the snow.

The Scottish Ambulance Service vehicle had been travelling on blue lights on the A96 when it became stuck in the snow.

Despite the conditions, the ambulance was able to make extremely slow progress.

But seeing the ambulance struggle, some motorists started to race ahead on foot to ask other motorists who were caught in the gridlock traffic to move out of the way.

At times, the ambulance became stuck in the snow, prompting motorists to exit their stationary cars and help push the emergency vehicle through the snow.

In a post published on social media, The mother of the baby said:

‘I’m the mum that was in the ambulance with my 10-month-old daughter that got stuck on the A96, and that took two hours to get into hospital.

‘Thank you to everyone who moved out the way, got out to tell people to move in advance of us moving along & to push us when we got stuck.

‘Also massive thank you to the paramedics for getting us there safely.

‘My daughter is now getting the treatment she needs thanks to everyone.

‘Thank you to the people that have worked to clear the A96 as it means that my husband is now finally past it and managing to get to us at the hospital.’

Responding to the post, one social media user said:

‘Brilliant community spirit well done to all involved, hope you all get home safely and that the baby makes a full recovery.’

Another added:

‘A story like this restores your faith in humanity. There are some amazing people out there. Wishing your daughter a speedy recovery.’

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by emailing us at contact@emergency-services.news

For more stories like this, follow us on Twitter.

Recommended video: