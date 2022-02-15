Officers from the Central Motorway Policing Group have taken to Twitter to condemn some motorists who hurled abuse at them as they tried to resuscitate a driver who had collapsed at the wheel.

On 10th February, motorway patrol officers responded to a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound M6 near junction 9. The road was closed for around 60 minutes.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious driver.

Without hesitation, the officers started CPR until medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived on the scene.

The police officers continued to assist their ambulance service colleagues as they fought to try and save the driver’s life.

Despite their best efforts, the driver passed away.

However, as the officers tried to save the driver’s life, some motorists travelling on the southbound carriageway started hurling abuse at the officers.

A spokesperson for CMPG said:

‘We would like to send our thoughts to the family and friends of the driver.

‘We would also like to thank the trapped traffic for their patience and understanding.

‘To those very few motorists that either blocked the closed lanes (red x lanes) delaying some resource making the scene or the few motorists on the SB carriageway throwing abuse at us as we worked at the scene – shame on you.’

Responding to the news, one social media user said: ‘[we] need to adopt the approach the police have in parts of Europe; stand an officer on the side of the road and pull each offender in and on the spot fine for the offence.’

Another added: ‘I hope the cameras were on & got some of the reg plates. Condolences to the man’s family.’