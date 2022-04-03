A Roads Policing Unit Sgt (South Yorkshire Police) has shared the details of a bizarre encounter one of his colleagues had with a motorist over the weekend.
When an officer attached to the unit saw a motorist using their mobile phone whilst driving, he positioned his police car in front of their vehicle before illuminating a ‘follow me’ matrix sign.
LED matrix signs can be found in most road policing unit vehicles and allow officers to signal basic instructions to motorists behind the police vehicle.
Despite the ‘follow me’ request, the officer noted that it was taking ‘some time’ for the driver to comply.
When the vehicle eventually did stop, it turned out that the motorist thought that the ‘follow me’ message was a request to follow the roads policing unit’s Instagram account.
In a tweet, Sgt Paul Cording said:
‘You couldn’t write this!!
‘As my colleague came alongside a driver on his mobile phone and illuminated this sign it took a while for him to comply with the request.
‘His answer “I didn’t realise you were a cop, I thought it was an Instagram request”!
The “youth” behind the wheel of the car was issued a fixed penalty notice for using their mobile phone.
