20-year-old Alfie Chandler from Burlington Close, Feltham, London, has been sentenced to three years in prison following a dangerous encounter with police in Eastbourne.

Dangerous Encounter on Paradise Drive

The incident, which took place on 30 July, began when Chandler, riding a ‘scrambler’ style motorcycle, failed to heed police instructions to stop on Paradise Drive.

The situation escalated when he rode directly towards the officers, narrowly missing one but striking another, causing substantial arm and leg injuries that necessitated surgical intervention.

Background of the Incident

Earlier that day, two police officers investigating a spate of motorcycle thefts in the town had noticed Chandler on Meads Road.

Chandler’s attempt to flee led him to Paradise Drive, where two other officers stationed in a marked police car attempted to intercept him.

However, Chandler ignored their instructions, which culminated in the collision.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Chandler was promptly arrested after the collision and faced multiple charges, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 1 August.

The case progressed to Kingston Crown Court, where Chandler pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified on 29 August.

The charge of handling stolen goods was ordered to lie on file. Sentencing took place on 27 November at the same court.

Chief Inspector’s Statement

Chief Inspector Di Lewis, Eastbourne district commander, made a profound statement regarding the incident:

“Our officers are here to protect the public, catch criminals, and make our communities a safer place.

“They are not here to be abused, assaulted, or injured, and although this is a risk all emergency workers face, it is not acceptable and should never be considered ‘part of the job’.

“This sentencing has removed another dangerous driver from the roads and serves as a reminder that we will not tolerate this behaviour in Sussex and justice will be served.”

