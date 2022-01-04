A motorcyclist group has raised nearly £13,000 for the life-saving Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
Using both a helicopter and emergency response vehicle, the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance brings a team of highly skilled pre-hospital emergency medicine doctors and specialist paramedics to the scene of an incident.
The life-saving resources which the charity provides means that it can effectively ‘bring the hospital to the patient’ when time is critical.
The unit is called out to an average of four incidents every day, including cardiac arrests, road traffic collisions, falls and assaults.
It costs around £15,000 a day to maintain their life-saving service, and if it weren’t for charitable donations, the Air Ambulance would not be able to operate.
The motorcyclist group called ‘Hamshire Biker Bastards’ met with the charity’s staff members at its Thruxton airbase to hand over the cheque.
Around 100 members of the group have participated in various fundraising activities during 2021, including holding charity auctions and group ride-outs.
Keith Longman, one of the founding member’s of the group, said:
“On the ride to Thruxton, it was amazing to see so many members of the public as well as the fire service who had come out to show their support.
“To raise in excess of £12,000 was no easy task, but I am thrilled it has gone to such a worthy charity.”
2021 wasn’t the first time the group, consisting of nearly 6,000 members, raised money for charity.
Since it was founded in 2017, HBB has raised £24,000.
In 2018, HBB raised nearly £5,000 for Sebastian’s Action Trust and in 2019 raised £6500 for SSAFA, the armed forces charity.
Community fundraiser, Natalie Russell, said,
“Finding out the total amount they had raised left me lost for words.
“I want to thank all of them for their hard work and generosity throughout the year.
“I am always amazed by the camaraderie and dedication within the motorcycling community.
“We are proud to be able to provide a lifeline for bikers right across our region, should the worst happen.”
To learn more about the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, visit their website: www.hiowaa.org
