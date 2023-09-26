In an incident that unfolded on Monday, 25th September, a motorcyclist died after colliding with a taxi and street furniture on Tottenham Court Road near Warren Street tube station.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the motorcyclist and a pillion passenger ignored a red light and failed to stop when pursued by police officers on marked motorcycles.

The Incident

At approximately 06:45 hours, two Metropolitan Police officers on motorcycles noticed a motorcycle running a red light on Oxford Street.

Despite the officers signalling for them to stop, the motorcycle continued into Tottenham Court Road with both riders.

A collision soon followed, involving a taxi and street furniture.

The police provided first aid until ambulance staff arrived, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrest and Investigation

The pillion passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Officers arrested him at the scene after finding him in possession of a machete.

He has been taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg and arm.

The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) has begun an internal investigation.

Additionally, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an independent probe into the incident.

