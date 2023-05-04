A brash motorcyclist in Tunbridge Wells thought he could play fast and loose with the law, but his brazen antics caught up with him when Kent Police stepped in.
The 44-year-old speed demon repeatedly zoomed past the same speed camera on Pembury Road, flouting the 30mph limit and brazenly flipping the bird at the camera each time.
But his middle-finger salute didn’t sit well with local authorities.
Worried about the reckless rider’s threat to public safety, Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit were called in and they hatched a plan to nab him in the act.
In a cunning move, officers lay in wait near the notorious speed trap in an unmarked vehicle on the afternoon of April 26th, 2023.
Within just 15 minutes of arriving at the time when the speeding motorcyclist usually races past the camera, the biker sped by, blithely unaware of the sting operation.
Police swooped in, quickly discovering that the arrogant speedster was not only unlicensed but also uninsured.
The hapless rider’s bike was seized, and he’s now set to face the music.
He’ll be hauled before the court for his speeding antics, and he’s also been reported for driving without a license and insurance.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Great he is caught before someone gets seriously hurt