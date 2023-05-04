A brash motorcyclist in Tunbridge Wells thought he could play fast and loose with the law, but his brazen antics caught up with him when Kent Police stepped in.

The 44-year-old speed demon repeatedly zoomed past the same speed camera on Pembury Road, flouting the 30mph limit and brazenly flipping the bird at the camera each time.

But his middle-finger salute didn’t sit well with local authorities.

Worried about the reckless rider’s threat to public safety, Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit were called in and they hatched a plan to nab him in the act.

In a cunning move, officers lay in wait near the notorious speed trap in an unmarked vehicle on the afternoon of April 26th, 2023.

Within just 15 minutes of arriving at the time when the speeding motorcyclist usually races past the camera, the biker sped by, blithely unaware of the sting operation.

Police swooped in, quickly discovering that the arrogant speedster was not only unlicensed but also uninsured.

Image credit: Kent Police

The hapless rider’s bike was seized, and he’s now set to face the music.

He’ll be hauled before the court for his speeding antics, and he’s also been reported for driving without a license and insurance.