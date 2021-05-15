West Midlands Police are investigating a report of a man trying to buy a baby in The Promenade, Brierley Hill, at around 8.30 am on Tuesday (11 May).

Officers understand that the suspect approached a woman while she was walking with a pram on the street by a man who asked to buy her baby.

The man then blocked the woman’s path and tried to unbuckle the baby’s restraints.

The mother intervened, turning the pushchair around and pushing the man away before leaving the scene and calling 999.

The baby and mother were fortunately not hurt during the incident.

Local officers are making CCTV enquiries, and patrols have been increased in the surrounding area.

West Midlands Police have not released a description of the male they are seeking in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact WMP (quoting quote crime reference number 20/200655/21) using live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to midnight, call 101 anytime or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

