When a motorist in London saw two Metropolitan Police Immediate Response Vehicles (IRVs) parked in a Taxi rank, they immediately took to Twitter to vent their frustration with what they had witnessed.
In a tweet, ‘John’ said:
‘Ashfield Parade Southgate N14.
‘Met Police cars parked on a taxi rank whilst having breakfast in the local cafe.
‘We always have problems with people parked on this rank—dreadful example.
‘Southgate Police station has been shut for years. You know where you need to go if you need a police officer.’
However, as is often the case, there was more to the story than several police officers being spotted in a cafe.
The officers were, in fact, dealing with a call for help from the victim of a ‘violent incident’.
The father of one of the victims came to the defence of the police when he tweeted:
‘John, my daughter is the manager of Funky Divas opposite the taxi rank. She called them to deal with a violent incident.
‘Would you rather they drive around looking for a car park or park close by to assist?
‘Looking at your bio, you seem a moaning whinger.
‘Hope this helps’.
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below