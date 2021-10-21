When a motorist in London saw two Metropolitan Police Immediate Response Vehicles (IRVs) parked in a Taxi rank, they immediately took to Twitter to vent their frustration with what they had witnessed.

In a tweet, ‘John’ said:

‘Ashfield Parade Southgate N14.

‘Met Police cars parked on a taxi rank whilst having breakfast in the local cafe.

‘We always have problems with people parked on this rank—dreadful example.

‘Southgate Police station has been shut for years. You know where you need to go if you need a police officer.’

However, as is often the case, there was more to the story than several police officers being spotted in a cafe.

The officers were, in fact, dealing with a call for help from the victim of a ‘violent incident’.

The father of one of the victims came to the defence of the police when he tweeted:

‘John, my daughter is the manager of Funky Divas opposite the taxi rank. She called them to deal with a violent incident.

‘Would you rather they drive around looking for a car park or park close by to assist?

‘Looking at your bio, you seem a moaning whinger.

‘Hope this helps’.

