A beloved family pet missing for eight months was found in the last place anyone would imagine: dumped in the back of an emergency ambulance.

Jazz, a sweet cocker spaniel, vanished from her home in Powys and turned up over 50 miles away in Wolverhampton.

Emma Darling, 45, Jazz’s heartbroken owner, expressed her disbelief.

“I honestly can’t believe what happened,” she said, still coming to terms with the circumstances of her furry friend’s reappearance.

Jazz’s baffling disappearance led the Darling family on an extensive search.

The quest involved plastering their area with posters, scouring social media for clues, and persistently combing through lost and stolen dog groups online.

However, as the months dragged on, hope began to dwindle.

“We were so worried about how she was being treated, whether she was being fed, and if she had a dry, warm place when it was cold,” Emma shared.

The impact of Jazz’s absence rippled through the household, with Emma’s two daughters taking it particularly hard.

But as despair began to settle, one phone call sparked a sudden change.

An ambulance worker, Alex, discovered Jazz in the back of her vehicle during a shift.

Credit: Petlog / Emma Darling

Alex took Jazz home, bathed her, and cared for her until she could take her to the vet the next day.

Upon scanning Jazz’s microchip, the vet located Emma’s contact information, paving the way for an emotional reunion.

Alex speculated that Jazz had been dumped in a nearby canal, explaining the algae on her coat.

Emma couldn’t help but heap praises on Alex. “It took me a while not to cry every time I mentioned Alex when I told Jazz’s story. She truly is an angel, I will always be so grateful to her.”

The unusual case underscores the importance of microchipping pets. In the UK, dogs are legally required to be microchipped.

As part of National Microchipping Month, database Petlog is reminding owners to make sure their furry friends are chipped – a precautionary measure that reunited Jazz with her family.