Police have confirmed that missing Ayrshire seven-year-old Carson Shepherd has been found safe and well.

Carson had last been seen in the Afton Bridgend area of New Cumnock in Ayrshire at about 19:20 on Sunday.

A police helicopter, marine and dog units were joined in the search by local residents – many of whom spent the night checking sheds and outbuildings.

Police said on Monday morning that he had been found.

They thanked members of the public for their help.

The focus of the search initially was the Afton Water – a river that runs through the village.

Around 50 locals had gathered to help in the search and a vehicle was towed away by police.

