A 14-year-old boy has been found by a mountain search and rescue team 48 hours after he went missing.

Leven Sopwith-Nicholson was reported missing on 3rd October, which prompted an extensive search and rescue operation.

It was reported that Leven had left his home address on his own in the middle of the night, without any money, food or any other provisions.

In an earlier appeal, Leven’s mum said her son had a ‘passion for the countryside.’

At around 15:40 hours today, 5th October, Cumbria Police confirmed that search and rescue volunteers had found the 14-year-old.

Image credit: lamrt.org.uk

In a statement, a spokesperson for Cumbria Police said:

‘Police would like to confirm that missing Leven Sopwith-Nicholson, 14, from Ulverston, has been found.

‘He was located by Mountain Rescue in the Langdales.

‘He has received first aid and will be taken to hospital as a precaution, having been out in the elements with limited provisions, for two days.

‘Police and Leven’s family would like to thank the public and partner agencies for helping share the appeal and search for Leven, it is thanks to everyone’s support that he has been located’.

It is understood that six Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team team members spent a total of 10 hours searching for the boy before he was found.

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.

Recommended video: