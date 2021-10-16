A former trainee Metropolitan Police officer who lied on his vetting form would have been dismissed without notice if he hadn’t resigned, a misconduct hearing has found.
Former trainee PC Numan Ahmed, formerly of Central East BCU, answered allegations at a hearing on 22nd September that his conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour regarding honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.
It was alleged that Ahmed deliberately lied on his vetting form, failing to declare known criminal associates.
It was also alleged that he failed to amend or update false declarations.
The hearing was told that Ahmed was arrested for possession with intent to supply while in the company of known criminals on 8 July 2019.
He then tried to use his position as a trainee police officer to get him out of the situation.
The Independent Legally Qualified Chair, Maurice Cohen, considered all the evidence and found the allegations proven at gross misconduct.
Former PC Ahmed, who resigned on 25 March 2020, would have been dismissed from the force if he had been a serving officer.
