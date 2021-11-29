Two Police Scotland officers have had what has been described as a ‘miracle’ escape after a huge tree fell on their vehicle during storm Arwen in Hatton of Fintray in Aberdeenshire on Friday (26th) night.

It is understood that the officers were dealing with an incident nearby when the 100 mph winds knocked the tree onto the police van.

In one image, shared by local ‘Fubar News’, the van’s blue lights can still be seen despite half of the van being crushed.

The officers discovered the extensive damage to their Ford van after returning to their vehicle.

‘Fubar News’ posted on social media to alert locals.

They said: “So very lucky our North East Division officers were not in their van.

“Hatton of Fintray. Thankfully everyone was out and no one injured.”

