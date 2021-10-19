MOD Police Clyde Marine Unit officers have come to the aid of a seal that had a can of Red Bull stuck to its mouth.

The seal had initially been spotted off the coast of Northern Ireland before turning up in Scotland a week later.

The distressed seal was first spotted on Wednesday, 6 October, with the Red Bull can stuck in its lower jaw near the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast.

Harbour officials tried to help the seal, but it swam off into Belfast Lough and had not been seen since.

Image credit: Andrew Wolsey

A week later, the seal was spotted by Ministry of Defence police officers, who were able to free the can from the seal’s mouth.

A MOD spokesman told the BBC:

“MOD Police Clyde Marine Unit officers freed this animal in distress and would urge people to take extra care in how they dispose of their rubbish near any waterway.”

