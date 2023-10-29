Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East following a deadly terror attack by Hamas, which claimed the lives of 1,400 Israeli civilians, including women and children, ‘Free Palestine’ protests have taken to the streets of London.

It was during one of these demonstrations on Whitehall that a Metropolitan Police Officer was assaulted.

The situation in the Middle East has intensified, with the IDF declaring war on Hamas after a brutal attack on Israeli citizens.

Hamas, reportedly operating from a hospital in northern Gaza and extensive underground tunnels, has become the centre of Israel’s airstrikes.

Back in London, as passions ran high during the protests, swift actions by the Metropolitan Police force led to the arrest of a suspect connected to the officer’s assault.

Updating the public through X, the police stated, “A suspect has been arrested on Whitehall after a Police Officer was assaulted. The suspect is in custody and the Police Officer is being looked after by Police Medics, on route to hospital.”

During the pro-Palestine protests in London, the Metropolitan Police reported 15 arrests for offences, including assaults on emergency workers and setting off fireworks in public places.

Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens visited the injured officer in the hospital. The Metropolitan Police provided further information, saying, “Our Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens has been to see our injured colleague in person at the hospital. He has a laceration to the head but is in good spirits & appreciates all of your well wishes.”

While he recovers, the officer has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. He will continue to receive medical care, surrounded and comforted by his colleagues.

