London, UK: PC Mohammed Rahman, formerly attached to the North East Command Unit, has been handed a suspended sentence following a court hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

Unauthorised Searches and Data Misuse

The court heard that between October 2018 and February 2021, PC Rahman engaged in numerous unauthorised searches on Met intelligence and crime reporting databases.

His actions, which involved looking up information about family members, acquaintances, and various car registration numbers, were found to be in breach of his duties as a police officer.

Crucially, the investigation revealed that Rahman had passed this confidential information to third parties outside the Metropolitan Police Service.

Investigation and Sentencing

The Directorate of Professional Standards Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command spearheaded the investigation into Rahman’sRahman’s misconduct.

Following his arrest in February 2021 and subsequent charges in August 2023, PC Rahman resigned from his position.

On 23 October, he pleaded guilty to seven charges of misconduct in public office.

In a hearing held on 1 December, Southwark Crown Court sentenced PC Rahman to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Additionally, he was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

Upcoming Misconduct Hearing

A misconduct hearing will still be conducted despite PC Rahman’s resignation and the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

This hearing will further delve into the implications of his actions for his professional conduct as a police officer.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in the North East, said:

“PC Rahman would have been well aware, as all officers are, that police systems must only be used for a legitimate purpose and certainly not to carry our personal checks for his own use.

“His actions did not meet the high standards we expect, and we will now move to a misconduct hearing as soon as possible.”

Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the ”name” and ”email” address fields blank!

Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news