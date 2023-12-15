End of a Lengthy Legal Battle for PC Paul Fisher

London – Metropolitan Police Service officer PC Paul Fisher, previously embroiled in a dangerous driving case, has been told that he will not face any further conduct or performance proceedings by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

This decision comes after PC Fisher’s acquittal in November 2023 for an incident dating back to February 2020, where he was involved in a collision while responding to a terrorist attack in Streatham.

The Incident and Judicial Outcome

PC Fisher, who was driving an Armed Response Vehicle at the time, was responding to a situation where Sudesh Amman had stabbed two members of the public when his vehicle collided with three other cars.

After an investigation by the IOPC, a file of evidence against him was handed to the CPS, who decided to charge the officer with ‘dangerous driving’, even though the officer was responding to a call involving a terrorist on London’s streets who was randomly stabbing innocent members of the public.

After a detailed trial, he was found not guilty of dangerous driving. The verdict ended PC Fisher’s four-year ordeal of legal and professional uncertainty.

Metropolitan Police and IOPC Responses

The Metropolitan Police expressed relief at the outcome, with Commander Claire Smart acknowledging the significant relief this news brings to the officers involved.

The IOPC, following the trial’s conclusion, reviewed their initial decision from 2021 that PC Fisher should face gross incompetence proceedings.

Mel Palmer, IOPC regional director, stated that this decision was withdrawn considering the legislative requirements for gross incompetence proceedings and the impact of the trial on PC Fisher and his family.

Reflection on Accountability and Operational Pressures

The case has ignited discussions on balancing accountability and the operational pressures emergency responders face.

With the Home Office and Attorney General reviewing the accountability framework, there is a growing call for a swift, fair system and cognisant of the split-second decisions made in the line of duty.

Public and Professional Perspectives

The public and professional reaction has been critical of the IOPC’s initial decision to pursue the case.

Figures like Gerry Campbell MBE and comments from individuals like Paul Matthews have highlighted the need to understand the context of such high-pressure incidents and avoid undue stress on officers performing their duties.

Conclusion

The conclusion of this case against PC Fisher not only brings relief to the officer and his colleagues but also prompts a necessary examination of the frameworks governing the accountability of emergency service personnel.

The balance between operational exigencies and due process remains a topic of significant importance.

