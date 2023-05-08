In a recent incident in Limehouse, east London, Metropolitan Police officers Tasered a suspect and shot two dogs in front of horrified onlookers.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon along a canal, where officers pursued a man holding two dogs on a short lead.

As tensions escalated, the suspect was Tasered to the ground, and the two dogs were shot dead.

The Metropolitan police released a statement defending the officers’ actions, stating that they “have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused.”

The police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, E14.

Upon arrival, officers found the aggressive behaviour of two dogs to be of considerable concern and posing a significant threat to them.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident for having a dog dangerously out of control and assault offences.

He was taken into police custody, and a Taser was discharged by police during the arrest.

According to the police statement, no one was taken to the hospital, and both dogs were destroyed by police at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met emphasised that the decision to destroy the dogs was not taken lightly, but they had a duty to act before further injury could occur.

The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards will review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

