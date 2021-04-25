The Met police have asked for the public’s help to identify a male who ‘grabbed a police officers baton’ and ‘punched her in the face’ during the disorder in Hyde Park yesterday (24th April).
Eight police officers were injured, two of whom were hospitalised, after officers tried to break up a protest that was breaking lockdown rules.
After officers tried to speak to the protesters, they immediately became hostile towards the police, throwing missiles and other objects at the officers who were not in their level 2 public order PPE.
In a tweet, Chief Superintendent Roy Smith (MPS) said:
‘What sort of reasonable human being grabs a police officers baton and then appears to punch her in the face?
‘There should be widespread condemnation of this violence towards officers yesterday.
‘If you have info pls contact 101 or crimestoppers’.
Ken Marsh, the Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, also condemned the violence directed towards his colleagues when he said:
“Peaceful protest may well be the cornerstone of democracy – and police officers have a role in facilitating that – but the scenes we saw in Hyde Park yesterday of a thin blue line of brave and sadly bloodied police officers coming under attack from thugs were anything but peaceful.
“Police officers are human beings who go out every day to keep people safe. Many people seem to have forgotten that right now but we will keep reminding them. Our colleagues have every right to go home to their families at the end of their shifts. Not to hospital.
“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and our unvaccinated police officers deserve greater protection. We keep talking about promises to protect the protectors. But it is all talk. Where is the condemnation from all political parties of the scenes we saw yesterday? Why is this not all over the front pages? The irony of the complete silence from the Saturday night sofas of the armchair critics when police officers come under brutal attack will not be lost on our colleagues.
“We can assure everyone that we shall be raising the scenes we witnessed in Hyde Park yesterday with senior management in the Metropolitan Police with utmost urgency. The safety of our police officers should be top of the agenda. We wish all our injured colleagues a swift recovery and will be supporting them as best as we can.”
John Apter, the chairman of the Police Federation of England & Wales, also condemned the violence when he tweeted:
“These officers are just doing a job, they’re somebody’s son, daughter they’re mums and dads.
“To be targeted in the way they are says a lot about the society we’ve become.
“I will continue to do my best to support them but I need Government to do more, much more”.
Priti Patel also tweeted:
“Our brave police are the best of us and should not be the target of senseless violence by a criminal minority for just doing their job.
“I am getting tough on these thugs and will be doubling the sentence for assault of an emergency worker.
“I wish the officers a speedy recovery”.
Anyone with any information which could help the police’s investigation is being asked to call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
That police officers are unvaccinated is a complete and utter scandal, even if the vaccine is completely pointless. It will give them confidence and improve morale on the front line, but then who in authority gives a toss about the troops? Cheap talk is all front line coppers get and were the roles reversed, this sergeant would have been grilled to within an inch of her life.
This is however a serious and growing problem. The guy hitting her was clearly not the regular sort of soap dodger and while this is not defending his behaviour, when people like that regard the police as oppressors, the whole idea of policing by consent breaks down and the police are regarded as the enemy.
If what they are doing is seen as fair and reasonable by the majority, there is no problem. The current Chinese flu restrictions are not fair and reasonable and neither are they sensible. Professor Neil Ferguson is at the bottom of this with his scare mongering forecasts and it is worth looking at his record of forecasting.
He predicted terrible things with swine flu, BSE/CJD and foot and mouth. In every case, he was wrong. Not a bit wrong, but miles out. He predicted 15,000 BSE/CJD deaths. There were in fact 176, some of whom were vegetablists. In Germany, millions of swine flu vaccines went out of date and were destroyed. With Chinese flu, he is at it again and once more, is wrong. Not a bit wrong but wildly wrong.
If his predictions were anywhere near accurate, we would have seen a big spike at the end of last year. Instead, nothing happened. Deaths were lower in Q4 2020 than Q4 2017. Despite this, the whole country was placed under house arrest although not many paid much attention to it if traffic levels are any measure.
He is still scaring a completely witless government that cannot look at some very basic data and question why the evidence and body count is so very different to the forecasts. But then this government believes that homo sapiens is heading for extinction sometime next week, despite every single forecast of our demise in the past has been proved not only completely wrong, but the global population has risen. Al Gore please note.
People have had enough of these lies and complete nonsense. You can fiddle the cause of death with a complicit medical profession but you cannot fiddle the coffin count. It is lower than 2017, so where is this killer disease? Meanwhile, medical ethics are coming under scrutiny. Who is going to believe a doctor in the future when as a profession, medics have taken part in a provable, propaganda lie?
So yes, I am afraid that hitherto respectable middle class people, amongst whom I count myself, are going to lose patience with the ‘system’, of which the police are part. Support for our police will ebb further and further away until they are viewed with the same contempt as the French view their cops.
Senior officers, or as they are now, managers, are more remote and woke than ever. There are no police for dealing with real crime like theft and prolific shoplifting, but heaven help you if you say something just a little bit nasty to a big hairy man in a dress. Then half the world turns out because this is hate speech and someone has offended someone else. Shock, horror. Poor tiddums must be comforted and the beastly, horrible people who commented that he is a bloody ugly woman must be jailed at once. Meanwhile, corner shops are driven out of business through repeated, endless theft.
So it is here. Everyone was outside in the fresh air and the police were trying to enforce completely idiotic regulations which have been proven to be utterly useless and irrelevant. Indeed, the wearing of masks has been shown to be harmful. The vaccinations are pointless and there are grounds for suspicion that they are actually harmful. More to the point, they are attempting to fix a non problem and are a monumental waste of money except for those particularly vulnerable to this strain of flu. Most people are not.
The temper of the public is starting to snap and those at the top had better start rejoining the real world. Then again, the pigs are fueled and cleared for takeoff.