The Met police have asked for the public’s help to identify a male who ‘grabbed a police officers baton’ and ‘punched her in the face’ during the disorder in Hyde Park yesterday (24th April).

Eight police officers were injured, two of whom were hospitalised, after officers tried to break up a protest that was breaking lockdown rules.

After officers tried to speak to the protesters, they immediately became hostile towards the police, throwing missiles and other objects at the officers who were not in their level 2 public order PPE.

In a tweet, Chief Superintendent Roy Smith (MPS) said:

‘What sort of reasonable human being grabs a police officers baton and then appears to punch her in the face?

Image credit: Hassai Image / Twitter

‘There should be widespread condemnation of this violence towards officers yesterday.

‘If you have info pls contact 101 or crimestoppers’.

Ken Marsh, the Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, also condemned the violence directed towards his colleagues when he said:

“Peaceful protest may well be the cornerstone of democracy – and police officers have a role in facilitating that – but the scenes we saw in Hyde Park yesterday of a thin blue line of brave and sadly bloodied police officers coming under attack from thugs were anything but peaceful.

Image credit: Hassai Image / Twitter

“Police officers are human beings who go out every day to keep people safe. Many people seem to have forgotten that right now but we will keep reminding them. Our colleagues have every right to go home to their families at the end of their shifts. Not to hospital.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and our unvaccinated police officers deserve greater protection. We keep talking about promises to protect the protectors. But it is all talk. Where is the condemnation from all political parties of the scenes we saw yesterday? Why is this not all over the front pages? The irony of the complete silence from the Saturday night sofas of the armchair critics when police officers come under brutal attack will not be lost on our colleagues.

“We can assure everyone that we shall be raising the scenes we witnessed in Hyde Park yesterday with senior management in the Metropolitan Police with utmost urgency. The safety of our police officers should be top of the agenda. We wish all our injured colleagues a swift recovery and will be supporting them as best as we can.”

Image credit: Hassai Image / Twitter

John Apter, the chairman of the Police Federation of England & Wales, also condemned the violence when he tweeted:

“These officers are just doing a job, they’re somebody’s son, daughter they’re mums and dads.

“To be targeted in the way they are says a lot about the society we’ve become.

“I will continue to do my best to support them but I need Government to do more, much more”.

Priti Patel also tweeted:

“Our brave police are the best of us and should not be the target of senseless violence by a criminal minority for just doing their job.

“I am getting tough on these thugs and will be doubling the sentence for assault of an emergency worker.

“I wish the officers a speedy recovery”.

Anyone with any information which could help the police’s investigation is being asked to call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

