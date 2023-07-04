June has been a bustling month for the Metropolitan Police’s Firearms unit, according to their recent tweet.

The unit revealed that it had been involved in a staggering 372 spontaneous firearms incidents and participated in 62 preplanned operations.

With 85 instances of provided first aid, the seizure of 50 firearms, the arrest of nearly 200 suspects, and support to front-line officers with 552 general policing incidents, the unit has displayed an immense contribution to maintaining the peace in the city.

The Significant Role of the Firearms Unit

The Firearms unit, which boasts a strong force of 1,200 officers, plays a vital role in the Met Police’s operations.

Their primary responsibility is responding to incidents involving firearms across the Greater London area, and they handle an average of 100 daily calls.

From shootings to armed robberies, the unit’s actions are integral to keeping London’s streets safe.

The Two Key Sections

The Firearms unit is divided into the Armed Response Unit (ARU) and the Specialist Firearms Command (SFC).

The ARU is the initial armed response to incidents, swiftly handling situations with efficiency and expertise.

Meanwhile, the SFC supports the ARU and other police units by offering specialist assistance, demonstrating teamwork’s significant role in maintaining law and order.

High-End Equipment and Rigorous Training

In addition to manpower, the unit also boasts specialised vehicles, including Armed Response Vehicles (ARVs) and armoured vehicles.

The ARVs are designed to respond quickly and safely to incidents, while the armoured vehicles provide necessary protection to officers in high-risk situations.

But the team’s success isn’t just down to numbers and equipment.

The Firearms unit’s strict training regime ensures its officers are ready to respond effectively and efficiently.

They undergo comprehensive training in firearms usage, tactical decision-making, and risk assessment.

This level of preparation is crucial in enabling them to handle the range of incidents they are called to respond to.

Providing Aid and More

In addition to tackling dangerous situations, the Firearms unit also takes on a humanitarian role.

The unit provided first aid 85 times in June alone, indicating their commitment to the well-being of the London community.

The Firearms unit’s recent performance in June and their ongoing work show the breadth of their commitment. From responding to daily calls, seizing weapons, arresting suspects, and even providing first aid, they serve as a critical pillar in ensuring the safety of Greater London’s residents.

Their efforts are a powerful testament to the police’s crucial role in maintaining peace and order in the capital city.