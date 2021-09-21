A Met Police operation targeting disruptive ‘car meets’ in south London has resulted in 21 vehicle seizures in just one evening.

In one of the largest ever vehicle seizures made by police at a single event, officers working to disrupt a large scale car meet in Croydon seized 21 vehicles for anti-social behaviour [ASB] and dangerous driving.

Operation ‘Crosshair’, which has been running since April 2021, focuses on disrupting large scale car meets and associated anti-social behaviour in south London in response to their growing popularity in recent months.

The operation has involved more than 30 Safer Neighbourhoods Officers and officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, Special Constabulary, and partner agencies outside of the MPS.

The Met said that the cars taking part in the ‘meet’ raced at speed and performed stunts in public retail parks, housing estates and that they often disrupt public transport by blocking roads and junctions.

On Thursday, 16 September, at around 21:00hrs, officers assigned to Operation Crosshair deployed to Valley Retail Park, CR0, following reports of a substantial number of vehicles participating in illegal street racing, stunts, and other dangerous manoeuvres.

When officers arrived on the scene, they worked quickly to engage with crowds, vehicle occupants and business owners and manage the situation.

There were approximately 300 vehicles involved in the meet.

The operation involved intelligence work to gather evidence of dangerous driving and the subsequent issue of warnings for anti-social behaviour.

Police seize vehicles that have received two warnings in 12 months.

Police also seize vehicles performing dangerous stunts and manoeuvres.

Around 400 people had gathered in Valley Retail Park to watch or participate in the car meet on Thursday evening, and officers worked hard to disperse crowds – managing to close down the event by 22:00hrs.

Police seized 21 vehicles, and 25 drivers are being investigated for racing on the highway.

Police Sergeant Mark Wells, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said:

“These events encourage lawless, irresponsible and totally unacceptable behaviour.

“They appear motivated by fictional films and games which do not represent reality in any way.

“Our message is clear, those involved in anti-social vehicle behaviour of any kind will face the consequences of their actions. Events such as this are a blight to the local community and put lives in danger due to reckless behaviour.

“We will continue to crack down on those involved in orchestrating and attending similar events with the help of local partners and agencies.”

