The Metropolitan Police recorded almost 2,000 assaults against workers and police officers in London’s hospitals between January 2019 and January 2022.

Labour’s London Assembly Health Spokesperson, Dr Onkar Sahota AM, who obtained these new figures from a written question to the Mayor of London said, it is “disgraceful” that so many NHS staff are “coming under violent attack in their place of work” and called on the courts to “fully bring perpetrators to justice”.

44% of the violent attacks led to a hospital worker or police officer sustaining an injury.

However, the total number of violence against the person offences recorded by the police dropped by 15% from 722 in 2019 to 609 in 2021.

Dr Onkar Sahota is now calling upon the NHS to publish Trust-level figures of recorded incidents of assault and abuse against members of its workforce, so the true scale of the issue can be identified.

In January 2020, NHS England and Government agencies developed a joint agreement on offences against emergency workers to ensure the more effective investigation and prosecution of assault cases.

This was followed up by the publication of the Violence Prevention and Reduction Standard a year later, which sets out a risk-based framework that supports a secure working environment for NHS staff to safeguard them against abuse, aggression and violence.

The public service union, UNISON, has called for NHS staff to be properly trained to deal with challenging situations, such as de-escalation techniques and for those who are attacked to be given good quality psychological and physical support.

Labour’s London Assembly Health Spokesperson, Dr Onkar Sahota AM, said:

“It is disgraceful that so many of our heroic and overstretched NHS staff, who have made so many sacrifices, are coming under violent attack at their place of work.

“These are shocking figures, but tragically, they are likely to be just the tip of the iceberg. This is why I want the NHS to publish Trust-level figures of assaults against its staff, so we can get an accurate picture of the real scale of this issue.

“It’s vital that the courts use the Assaults on Emergency Workers Offences Act 2018 to fully bring perpetrators to justice and that victims of these horrendous attacks are given proper support by the NHS”.

