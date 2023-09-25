London – Contrary to some mainstream media reports suggesting a total withdrawal of firearms officers, the Metropolitan Police has clarified that its armed officers continue to make up “the vast majority of armed resources deployed across London.”

In light of the Crown Prosecution Service’s controversial decision to charge an officer, identified as NX121, with murder, senior officers, including the Met Commissioner, have engaged in discussions with firearms officers to address concerns.

Many officers have been reflecting on the implications of this decision for their own roles and responsibilities.

While some officers have voluntarily stepped back from armed duties to consider their future positions, the statement reveals that some have returned to their posts within the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Met said that it continues to hold “ongoing discussions” to support these officers and understand their “genuinely held concerns.”

The statement reaffirms that the Met maintains “a significant firearms capability” and continues to deploy armed officers across various locations in London, including Parliament, diplomatic premises, and airports.

The Met has also received support from a limited number of armed officers from other UK forces since Saturday evening.

The Ministry of Defence has agreed to provide counterterrorism support should it be needed, a contingency measure reserved for specific situations where a proper policing response is not available.

The Met Police assures that it will “keep these measures under review,” emphasising once again that its officers still make up the vast majority of armed resources across the capital.

